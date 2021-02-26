Eight auto state governors urge Biden to press semiconductor firms on chip shortage

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of eight governors from U.S. auto states on Friday urged President Joe Biden to do more to press semiconductor firms to address a global shortage of automotive chips that has cut some vehicle production.

The governors of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas South Carolina, Alabama and Missouri asked Biden in a letter to follow foreign governments in urging semiconductor and wafer companies to expand production and “temporarily reallocate a modest portion of their current production to auto-grade wafer production.”