Supreme Court won't hear case on trade association offering legal services

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case from a trade association of employers that alleged a North Carolina law preventing corporations from providing legal counsel violates its constitutional rights.

The decision ends Capital Associated Industries Inc’s nearly five-year-long legal battle against North Carolina’s Attorney General and state bar over a law that it said limits its members’ options for affordable counsel.

