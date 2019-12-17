Westlaw News
December 17, 2019 / 1:42 PM / a few seconds ago

Supreme Court won't hear case on trade association offering legal services

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case from a trade association of employers that alleged a North Carolina law preventing corporations from providing legal counsel violates its constitutional rights.

The decision ends Capital Associated Industries Inc’s nearly five-year-long legal battle against North Carolina’s Attorney General and state bar over a law that it said limits its members’ options for affordable counsel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Pvvj6J

