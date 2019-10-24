States ask SCOTUS to allow Montana Superfund suit to proceed

More than two dozen states have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow private landowners in Montana to proceed with a lawsuit seeking to force a subsidiary of British oil giant BP Plc to pay for a more extensive cleanup of a Superfund hazardous waste site than that ordered by federal officials.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring in an amicus brief filed on behalf of 15 states on Tuesday said both the text and the legislative history of the federal Superfund law aims to preserve the states’ “traditional role” in addressing environmental contamination.

