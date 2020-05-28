Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 28, 2020 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Government surveillance bill withdrawn in U.S. House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is dropping consideration of legislation that would have extended U.S. surveillance tools, the chamber’s number two Democrat said on Thursday, after President Donald Trump threatened a veto and his fellow Republicans withdrew their support for the bill.

“The two-thirds of the Republican party that voted for this bill in March have indicated they are going to vote against it now,” Representative Steny Hoyer said in a statement on Thursday, after a vote on the measure was unexpectedly postponed late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

