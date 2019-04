NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The spreads between interest rates on dollar interest rate swap contracts and the yields on U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Friday following a mixed payrolls report in March.

At 9:11 a.m. (1311 GMT), the 10-year swap spread was -1.75 basis points, unchanged from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.