France says stands by U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in syria

PARIS (Reuters) - France said it stood by U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria in response to attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“In light of these unacceptable attacks, which we have firmly condemned, we stand with our American allies,” the statement said.

The air strikes, early on Friday Middle-Eastern time, targeted militia sites on the Syrian side of the Iraqi-Syrian frontier, where groups backed by Iran control an important crossing for weapons, personnel and goods.

(This story corrects first paragraph to make clear France says it stands by and not supports U.S. air strikes.)