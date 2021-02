FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a weekly news briefing in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow strongly condemns U.S. air strikes in Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

“We strongly condemn such actions,” the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “We call for the unconditional respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”