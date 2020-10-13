China says will make 'necessary' response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it would make a “legitimate and necessary” response to further U.S. arms sales to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, after source said the White House was moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan.

The United States should immediately halt all weapons sales to Taiwan, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.