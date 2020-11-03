U.S. drone sale to Taiwan formally notified to congress -congressional aide

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department cleared the potential sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan in a formal notification sent to Congress, a congressional aide said on Tuesday, the last step before finalizing a weapons sale that will further anger China.

The $600 million deal would be the first such sale since U.S. policy on the export of sophisticated and closely guarded drone technology was loosened by the Trump administration. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Leslie Adler)