Aerospace & Defense

U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales to Taiwan -Pentagon

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Reuters has reported the White House was moving forward with five separate sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan with a total value of around $5 billion as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China and concerns rise about Beijing’s intentions toward Taiwan. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. Editing by Chris Reese)

