UPDATE 1-U.S. Commerce chief: metals tariffs helped save some U.S. jobs

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that tariffs imposed during the Trump administration have “helped save American jobs in steel and aluminum industries.”

“What do we do with tariffs? We have to level the playing field,” Raimondo said at a White House briefing. “China’s actions are uncompetitive, coercive, underhanded -- they’ve proven they’ll do whatever it takes.”

In 2018, former President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum from most countries, arguing that these protections were necessary for U.S. national security to maintain healthy domestic production.

“There is a place for tariffs,” Raimondo said.

In February, the U.S. Court of International Trade upheld Trump’s “Section 232” U.S. national security tariffs on steel imports on Thursday, denying a steel importer’s challenge to the duties.

Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Act of 1962, which allows the president to restrict imports of goods critical to national security.

The American Iron and Steel Institute, which represents steelmakers, and industry groups welcomed the decision. They had urged Biden to maintain the tariffs to protect the industry from a flood of excess global production, largely centered in China, that has only grown since the tariffs were first imposed.

Biden has signaled he is likely to keep the tariffs in place, when he reversed a tariff exemption on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates that had been granted by Trump on his last day in office.

Raimondo declined to answer if she agreed with the Trump administration’s position that Chinese-based ByteDance must sell short video sharing app TikTok’s U.S. operations.

After a Biden administration request, several courts agreed in February to hold government appeals of lower court rulings blocking restrictions the Trump administration imposed on TikTok. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)