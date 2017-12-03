FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest, Microsoft, Apple could benefit from tax plan - Barron's
December 3, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Southwest, Microsoft, Apple could benefit from tax plan - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tax cuts that passed the Senate early on Saturday could bolster the shares of Southwest Airlines , Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet , according to a report in financial publication Barron‘s.

Domestic airlines like Southwest should benefit from a steep drop in the top federal corporate tax rate, according to the report.

At the same time, multinational technology companies may benefit from provisions that could lower the tax rates on foreign earnings held in cash.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
