#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 5:59 PM / a month ago

U.S. House Republican says tax plan won't have specific rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The top Republican tax law writer in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday that he does not expect an upcoming tax reform framework to contain specific numbers on income tax rates for corporations and individuals.

“Probably not that specificity,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said at a policy forum when asked if the plan due for release on Sept. 25 would include target tax rates for individuals and U.S. corporations.

“You’re going to see clear approaches on where we want to go on business rates,” Brady added. “You’ll see where we’re going on individual rates.” (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

