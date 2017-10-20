FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint key to Trump tax effort
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint key to Trump tax effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to approve a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

By a 51-to-49 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the budget measure, which would add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade in order to pay for proposed tax cuts.

The Senate bill has to be reconciled with a markedly different version passed by the House of Representatives, also led by Republicans, before it can be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

