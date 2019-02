WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on Thursday that he could be ready in the next couple of weeks to introduce legislation that would treat corporate stock buybacks as dividends for tax purposes.

“We’re tweaking some small details on it,” Rubio told reporters, adding that the bill could come in “a couple more weeks.” (Reporting by David Morgan in Washington Editing by James Dalgleish)