FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Senator Collins to vote for Senate tax bill -statement
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Tezos founders push for legal bailout from Swiss foundation
Exclusive
Future of Money
Tezos founders push for legal bailout from Swiss foundation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Republican Senator Collins to vote for Senate tax bill -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins will vote for a Senate tax bill, her office said on Friday.

Collins, who had been considered a possible “no” vote on the sweeping tax overhaul, said she would support the legislation “after securing significant changes,” her office said in a statement.

Once the Senate passes the law, it must work with the House of Representatives, which already has approved its own tax bill, to craft a single measure that can pass both chambers and be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.