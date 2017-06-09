House Freedom Caucus chief calls for U.S. tax reform plan by end-July

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on Friday called for the introduction of a tax reform proposal in the House of Representatives by the end of July, and for acknowledgement that there was no consensus for a border adjustment tax.

"We need to get tax reform done sooner (rather) than later and by that we should have a real proposal that we start debating before we leave at the end of July," Republican Representative Mark Meadows told a tax policy conference. He noted his group had proposed that the House stay in session in August to work on the issue.

"There is not consensus for the border adjustment tax. The sooner we acknowledge that and get on with a plan that actually works and actually can build consensus, the better off we will be," Meadows said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)