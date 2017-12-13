FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican U.S. Senator Corker says he is still undecided on tax bill
December 13, 2017 / 6:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Republican U.S. Senator Corker says he is still undecided on tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday said he was still undecided on whether to support his party’s tax legislation even as congressional Republicans announced a deal on a final plan.

Corker, whose party has a slim majority in the Senate and can only afford to lose two votes, told reporters: “My deficit concerns have not been alleviated, so like in many tough votes around here, you’ve got to make a decision.” (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh)

