Republican U.S. Senator Corker says he is still undecided on tax bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday said he was still undecided on whether to support his party’s tax legislation even as congressional Republicans announced a deal on a final plan.

Corker, whose party has a slim majority in the Senate and can only afford to lose two votes, told reporters: “My deficit concerns have not been alleviated, so like in many tough votes around here, you’ve got to make a decision.” (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh)