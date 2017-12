WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican John Cornyn said on Friday he was confident Republicans have the 50 votes necessary to pass a tax overhaul bill in the chamber.

“We are confident of the 50 and would like to build on that,” Cornyn said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)