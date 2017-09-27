FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tax reform to be ready by end of 2017 - U.S. House tax committee chair
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 22 days ago

Tax reform to be ready by end of 2017 - U.S. House tax committee chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kevin Brady, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee, said on Wednesday his panel was ready to turn a Republican tax proposal into legislation to be passed by the end of this year.

“After years of work in the House and months developing this framework with our Senate colleagues and the White House, Ways and Means Committee is ready to turn this framework into legislation President Trump can ultimately sign this year,” Brady told journalists. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Makini Brice)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.