FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 13, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

German BDI group sees "dangerous spiral" from U.S. 'reciprocal tax'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association expressed concern about a suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would push for a ‘reciprocal tax’ against some countries that levy tariffs on American products, saying it could trigger a dangerous spiral.

“If the USA raises customs barriers, it could lead to a dangerous spiral. Instead of thinking about penalties and new trade barriers, we should further extend transatlantic trade and investment relations,” said BDI President Dieter Kempf in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

He added that the U.S. was Germany’s most important export market and fourth biggest partner for imports. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.