WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved sweeping tax legislation on Tuesday, sending the final bill to the Senate where lawmakers were due to take up the package of tax cuts later in the evening.

The first overhaul of the U.S. tax system in over 30 years could be signed into law by President Donald Trump as soon as Wednesday, if both chambers of Congress approve the legislation. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish)