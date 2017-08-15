FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Ways and Means chairman: Tax reform on track for this year -CNBC
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. House Ways and Means chairman: Tax reform on track for this year -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday said Republicans were on track to pass tax reform this year and, unlike with healthcare, were united around a common plan even as the details are still being hammered out.

“We are on track to deliver transformational, bold tax reform this year,” Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told CNBC in an interview. “We have the White House, the House, the Senate working together on the same page unifying behind a single tax reform plan. That didn’t happen with healthcare.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)

