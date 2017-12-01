FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republicans have the votes to pass tax bill in U.S. Senate -McConnell
December 1, 2017 / 5:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Republicans have the votes to pass tax bill in U.S. Senate -McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday Republicans had enough votes to pass a tax overhaul bill in the Senate.

“We have the votes,” McConnell said.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who had been holding out support for the legislation, said he now supported the bill.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, another holdout, said a deal had been reached to include her unspecified property tax deduction amendment in the Republican tax bill. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
