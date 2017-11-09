FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate tax bill very similar to that of House -Mnuchin
November 9, 2017 / 5:00 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

U.S. Senate tax bill very similar to that of House -Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Senate tax-cut bill is fundamentally very similar to that of the House of Representatives, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday just before the proposed legislation was to be unveiled.

“Fundamentally the two bills are very similar. There are some differences to the bill,” Mnuchin said at the Economic Club of New York, adding he met with the Senate finance committee late on Wednesday to “go through some of the final thinking.”

“Our objective is to get (a final bill) to the President to sign in December,” he said adding he expected some support from Democratic lawmakers.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
