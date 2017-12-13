Schumer: delay tax overhaul vote until new Alabama senator seated

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will urge Republicans on Wednesday to delay a vote on pending tax overhaul legislation until the new U.S. senator from Alabama, a Democrat, is seated, Schumer’s office said in a statement.

Schumer wants to slow down the legislation, which Republican leaders want to vote on before Christmas, so Democrat Doug Jones, who won an upset victory in deeply conservative Alabama on Tuesday night, can cast a vote in the closely divided chamber. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)