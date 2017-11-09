FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Republican tax proposal diverges from House bill on cuts
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate Republican tax proposal diverges from House bill on cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans are unveiling a tax proposal that differs markedly on corporate, business and individual tax cuts from legislation unveiled by their counterparts in the House of Representatives, Republican aides said on Thursday.

The Senate proposal delays a corporate tax rate cut to 20 percent by a year, provides small-business owners with a deduction rather than a special business rate and maintains seven tax brackets for individuals while lowering the rate for top earners to 38.5 percent from 39.6 percent, said the aides from the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.