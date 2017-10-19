FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump believes Senate has enough votes to pass budget resolution
U.S.
October 19, 2017

Trump believes Senate has enough votes to pass budget resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes Senate Republicans have secured enough votes to approve a budget measure that would help them pass tax legislation without Democratic support.

“I think we’ll be successful tonight. It could be possibly sometime in the morning, maybe sooner. I think we have the votes for the budget, which will be phase one of our massive tax cuts - and reform,” Trump told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu)

