Trump believes Senate has enough votes to pass budget resolution

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes Senate Republicans have secured enough votes to approve a budget measure that would help them pass tax legislation without Democratic support.

“I think we’ll be successful tonight. It could be possibly sometime in the morning, maybe sooner. I think we have the votes for the budget, which will be phase one of our massive tax cuts - and reform,” Trump told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu)