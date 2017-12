WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would accept a corporate tax rate of 21 percent and would sign a bill with that number.

The White House has previously said it preferred a 20 percent tax rate for corporations, down from 35 percent at current levels.

“If it got down to 21 ... I would be thrilled,” he said. “We haven’t set that final figure yet.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)