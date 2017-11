WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to begin debating the Republican tax overhaul, paving the way for a final vote on the bill that is expected by week’s end.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the procedural measure by a 52-to-48 vote along party lines.

President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans in Congress are aiming to enact tax legislation by the end of the year. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Chris Reese)