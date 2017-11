WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will proceed as planned to meet with Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday and criticized Democratic leaders for bowing out, the White House said.

“The president’s invitation to the Democrat leaders still stands and he encourages them to put aside their pettiness, stop the political grandstanding, show up and get to work,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)