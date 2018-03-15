Second U.S. tax bill could make personal income tax cut permanent -White House

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans’ potential follow-up tax plan would make recent personal income tax cuts permanent and may also lower capital gains tax rates, White House spokesman Raj Shah said on Thursday, adding that details were still being worked out.

“We want to make the personal income tax cuts in the first tax cut bill permanent. They’ve talked about potentially lowering the capital gains rate,” Shah told Fox Business Network in an interview. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)