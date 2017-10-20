Trump says Senator Paul will vote for tax cuts

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signaled optimism for the passage of Republicans’ sweeping tax cut plan, saying a key senator who rejected the party’s budget blueprint a day earlier would back the proposed tax measure when it comes up for a vote.

“The Budget passed late last night, 51 to 49. We got ZERO Democrat votes with only Rand Paul (he will vote for Tax Cuts) voting against,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This now allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country!”