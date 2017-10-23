FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says tax plan will not change 401(k) plans -tweet
October 23, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 2 days ago

Trump says tax plan will not change 401(k) plans -tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the possibility of limiting popular 401(k) retirement savings plans after a report last week said Republicans might consider capping such pre-tax contributions in order to generate more revenue.

“There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays!” Trump said in a post on Twitter, following the Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

