WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The White House and Republicans on the House of Representatives tax-writing committee vowed on Wednesday to take “swift action” next year on a 10 percent tax cut for middle-class Americans.

In a joint statement, the White House and the House Ways and Means Committee’s Republican members said they would push the tax-cut legislation at the start of the new Congress, which will be seated in January. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)