WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. House antitrust panel chairman David Cicilline said in an interview on Wednesday he will be “comfortable with unwinding” Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram.

The antitrust subcommittee on Tuesday released a report on Big Tech’s abuses of market power but stopped short of naming specific companies or acquisitions that must be broken up. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)