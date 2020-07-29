CORRECTED-FACTBOX-U.S. Democrats on House antitrust panel scored biggest Big Tech donations

(Corrects paragraphs 1, 3 and the final paragraph to show Apple has no PAC)
July 29 (Reuters) - When the CEOs of Amazon.com Inc , Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google testify before the U.S. House committee dedicated to antitrust on Wednesday, they will address lawmakers to whom their companies and employees have given a collective $67,300 in this election cycle.
The CEOs are Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Sundar Pichai (Alphabet Inc’s Google). They will be joined by Apple’s Tim Cook.
Amazon and Google led the way with donations for the 2020 election cycle to members on this particular committee. Apple has no political action committee.
Here are the details according to the Center for Responsive Politics and the Federal Election Commission:
Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $4.4 million
Representative David Cicilline:
Amazon’s PAC - $2,500
Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky - $2,800
Amazon logistics chief Dave Clark - $2,800
Amazon CEO of Global Consumer Jeff Wilke - $2,800
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky - $1,500
Representative Joe Neguse:
Amazon’s PAC - $3,000
Representative Hank Johnson:
Amazon’s PAC - $3,500
Representative Jamie Raskin:
Amazon’s PAC - $3,500
Representative Val Demings:
Amazon’s PAC - $4,500
Representative Ken Buck:
Amazon’s PAC - $2,500
Representative Kelly Armstrong:
Amazon’s PAC - $2,500
Representative Greg Steube:
Amazon’s PAC - $2,500
Amazon’s PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $34,400
Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $1.7 million
Representative David Cicilline:
Google’s PAC - $6,500
Representative Joe Neguse:
Google’s PAC - $6,500
Representative Hank Johnson:
Google’s PAC - $2,500
Representative Mary Scanlon:
Google’s PAC - $2,000
Representative Ken Buck:
Google’s PAC - $5,000
Representative Greg Steube:
Google’s PAC - $1,000
Google’s PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $23,500
Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $4.8 million
Representative Val Demings:
Facebook’s PAC - $1,000
Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg - $2,800
Representative Lucy McBath:
Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg - $5,600
Facebook’s PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $9,400
Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $1.5 million
Apple has no PAC.
Reporting by Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis