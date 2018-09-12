FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon, Apple, others to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy Sept 26

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Executives from AT&T Inc , Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Charter Communications Inc are scheduled to testify about consumer data privacy before a U.S. Senate panel on Sept. 26, according to a congressional statement.

“This hearing will provide leading technology companies and internet service providers an opportunity to explain their approaches to privacy, how they plan to address new requirements from the European Union and California, and what Congress can do to promote clear privacy expectations without hurting innovation,” said Republican U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

