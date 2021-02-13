Facebook, Twitter CEOs in talks to testify at House hearing as early as March -Politico

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are in talks with House of Representatives lawmakers to testify at a hearing as early as next month, Politico reported politi.co/2Zcuwf8 on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The exact focus of the hearing is not yet clear, the report said.

Facebook has discussed making its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, available to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the report added, citing two people. Twitter and its chief, Jack Dorsey, have discussed the same, Politico said, citing one person.