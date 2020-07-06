U.S. tech chiefs will testify before House panel on July 27 -committee

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Facebook will appear before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on July 27, the committee said in a statement on Monday.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple’s Tim Cook will appear before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe into a small number of technology companies’ dominance on digital platforms and whether existing antitrust laws and enforcement are adequate, the statement said.

They will be allowed to appear virtually.