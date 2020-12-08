U.S. Senate votes to advance nomination of Trump FCC nominee

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday by a 49 to 47 vote to advance the nomination of a senior Trump administration official who has helped lead an effort seeking social media regulations to a seat on the Federal Communications Commission.

The Senate is set to vote later on the nomination of Nathan Simington, a Commerce Department official, after U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly urged lawmakers to take action. If Simington is confirmed, the FCC could initially be deadlocked 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans when Democratic President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

Some officials think the Senate might not confirm a Biden appointee to the commission for months, if not longer. (Reporting by David Shepardson)