California to attend Justice Department meeting on social media

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - California will join other states participating in a meeting organized by the U.S. Justice Department to discuss concerns about conservative voices being stifled on social media, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Justice Department invited California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office to the Sept. 25 meeting after Becerra reached out to Washington, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in an email statement.

“States like California, the nation’s tech leader and home to a $385 billion tech industry, have a wealth of insight and expertise to share in any inquiry about the role of technology companies, and we look forward to a thoughtful conversation in Washington, D.C.,” Becerra said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Dan Levine Editing by Leslie Adler)