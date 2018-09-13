FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 13, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

California to attend Justice Department meeting on social media

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - California will join other states participating in a meeting organized by the U.S. Justice Department to discuss concerns about conservative voices being stifled on social media, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Justice Department invited California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office to the Sept. 25 meeting after Becerra reached out to Washington, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in an email statement.

“States like California, the nation’s tech leader and home to a $385 billion tech industry, have a wealth of insight and expertise to share in any inquiry about the role of technology companies, and we look forward to a thoughtful conversation in Washington, D.C.,” Becerra said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Dan Levine Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.