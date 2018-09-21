U.S. Justice Dept may delay state AG meeting relating to social media -source

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Justice Department is considering delaying a meeting with state attorneys general planned for next week to discuss concerns about conservative voices being stifled on social media, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The Justice Department said last week it had invited a bipartisan group of 24 state attorneys general to attend the Sept. 25 meeting. So far, the attorneys general of California, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas have said they would attend. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)