September 25, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Justice Dept meeting with state officials focused on data privacy

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department “listening session” with state attorneys general on Tuesday focused on how tech companies handle user data and whether privacy issues can be addressed using antitrust law, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

The group made no immediate plans to file any case or open any investigation, Becerra said after the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

“The conversation really zeroed in on privacy,” he said. “We talked about having some more conversation... The principle conversation revolved around privacy and antitrust.” (Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Sarah Lynch Writing by Diane Bartz Editing by Bill Rigby)

