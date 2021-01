FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in a video message released via Twitter in Washington, U.S. January 13, 2021. The White House via Twitter/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday labeled China, Iran, Russia, Cuba and North Korea as foreign adversaries as part of a new set of rules aimed at protecting the U.S. telecoms supply chain.

The rules, which implement an executive order that U.S. President Donald Trump signed in May, 2019, will go into effect 60 days after publication.