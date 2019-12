Tesla Inc’s top lawyer Jonathan Chang has decamped to artificial intelligence startup SambaNova Systems, marking the third time the electric car maker has lost its general counsel in a little more than a year.

Palo Alto, California-based SambaNova announced in a statement on Thursday that Chang had joined the company as its general counsel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35tfD9y