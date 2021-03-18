Texas Lt. Governor urges governor to roll back storm power pricing

March 18 (Reuters) - Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on Thursday called for Governor Greg Abbott to use his emergency powers to roll back high storm power pricing that has roiled the state’s electricity industry.

The governor can use emergency power to order a rollback of 32 hours of high pricing or request an investigation that will allow the changes to be considered further, Patrick said at a press conference. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams, Editing by Franklin Paul)