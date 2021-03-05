Texas power regulators rule out proposals to cap charges, reduce fees during freeze

March 5 (Reuters) - Texas’s state power regulator on Friday unanimously vetoed a request to reduce skyhigh power prices during the final day of the state’s February freeze, saying even a partial repricing could have unintended effects.

The two-person Public Utility Commission deferred voting on a separate proposal to slice service fees that could have saved retail electric providers about $1.5 billion. Both proposals were filed by the state’s independent power market adviser. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)