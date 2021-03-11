Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Commodities News

Texas power regulator warns lawmakers against retroactively cutting storm power prices

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

(Reuters) - The head of Texas’s power regulator told lawmakers on Thursday that any effort to retroactively reduce the power prices levied during a recent storm would lead to lawsuits that the state could lose.

Commodity contracts that utilities and others use to hedge their prices have closed and ordering a change “will have consequences” for the power market, agriculture and other commodities that use such contracts, Public Utility Commission Chairman Arthur D’Andrea said in testimony before a state hearing.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams

