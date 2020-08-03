China says it opposes any U.S. actions against Chinese software firms

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China said on Monday it was firmly opposed to any U.S. actions against Chinese software companies, responding to remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington will take action shortly against Chinese firms feeding data to Beijing’s government.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a daily briefing that China hopes the U.S. can stop its discriminatory policies.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kevin Liffey